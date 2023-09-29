ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar, Sept 29: To commemorate the World Heart Day, Srinagar MedCity Heart Institute, an Exclusive Heart Center, organized a free heart checkup camp to create awareness about different cardiac issues and their treatment at the MedCity Heart Institute, Nowgam Bypass here on Friday,

The camp was attended by the Cardiac Science Team comprising noted cardiologist Dr. Hakim Irfan Showkat, Chairman & HOD of Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Sadaf Anwar, Director, CEO & Head of Non-Invasive Cardiology, Dr. A. G Ahangar, Ex Director SKIMS & Ex HOD CTVS SKIMS, Mr. Mir Sarwar a renowned Bollywood actor of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame.

Many important blood tests were done free of cost which included Blood Sugar, Lipid Profile, HbA1C etc along with BP, HR, BMI, Spo2 etc. Other Heart investigations were also done on discounted rates like ECG, Echo, Tmt, Stress Echo, Angiography, Stenting , Pacemaker etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hakim Irfan Showkat, said, the participants were informed about different cardiac ailments and the importance of World Heart Day. He said the MediCity has the state-of-the-art Cath lab and is the exclusive Heart Institute of Valley with eminent super specialist doctors. “This team has been saving lives and is capable of handling any emergency cardiac issues. Since specialists are available round-the-clock any serious cardiac cases can be attended to anytime. Free treatment of Heart under PMJAY (Ayushman Golden Card) has been approved for the Institute & will start soon here,” he added.