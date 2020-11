New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“Agriculture reforms brought new opportunities to farmers, they have bestowed new rights on them,” said PM Modi.

Modi urged educational institutions to adopt new, innovative methods and creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

He said an idol of goddess Annapurna, stolen in 1913 from Varanasi, is being brought back to India from Canada.