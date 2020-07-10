Man-animal conflict: Kashmir Wildlife Dept sets-up accommodation for team at Nishat Conservation Reserve

Srinagar: Grappling with growing man-animal conflict, Wildlife Department, Kashmir, has set up an official accommodation for forest personnel at Brane-Nishat Conservation Reserve to increase their responsiveness.

Wildlife Warden, Central, Altaf Hussain said there was no accommodation for the forester and staff for the last 15 years.

“Forester and the staff had no common stopover and resided at scattered places. Keeping these things in consideration, we identified a patch of land in this area and came up with the building,” he said.

He pointed out that the accommodation will serve three important purposes. “First things first, it is a place where forester and the staff can officially stay. Second, this will lead to better patrolling and protection of the area than before. Third, the frequency of man-animal conflicts and forest fires increase in this season. Naturally, the responsiveness to such incidents will increase to a great extent,” Altaf said.

Conservation reserves and community reserves in India are terms denoting protected areas of India which typically act as buffer zones to or connectors and migration corridors between established national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and reserved and protected forests of India.

Brane Nishat Conservation reserve was established in 1945 and covers an area of 15. 75 square kilometers.

The official accommodation will be inaugurated by Chief Wildlife Warden Suresh Gupta on Friday, in presence of Regional Wildlife Warden, Rashid Naqash, and Wildlife Warden Central Altaf Hussain.