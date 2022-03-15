Two minutes instant Maggi noodles have become costlier after Nestle India increased the prices by 9 to 16 percent.

The price of 70 grams of Maggi Masala noodles has increased from Rs 12 to Rs 14. At the same time, the price of Maggi Masala Noodles 140 grams has increased by Rs 3 or 12.5 percent. Apart from this, the price of its 560-gram pack has increased by 9.4 percent. That is, now you have to pay Rs 105 instead of Rs 96 for this.

Nestle has also increased the price of A milk 1-liter carton by 4 percent and now you will have to pay Rs 3 more i.e. Rs 78 for this. The price of Nescafe Classic Coffee Powder has also been increased by three to seven percent, while the price of Nescafe Classic 25 gm pack has increased by 2.5 percent from Rs 78 to Rs 80. Along with this, the price of the Nescafe Classic 50 gm pack has also been increased by 3.4 percent from Rs 145 to Rs 150.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has increased the prices of Bru coffee powder by 3 to 7 percent. Bru gold coffee jars have been made costlier by three-four percent and Bru instant coffee pouches by 3 to 6.66 percent. At the same time, the price of Taj Mahal tea has also been increased from 3.7 to 5.8 percent.

India’s headline inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to a seven-month high of 6.01 percent in January 2022 and marginally crossed the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone of four-to-six percent.

FMCG companies have been passing on higher raw material and packaging costs through price hikes.