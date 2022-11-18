Srinagar A mother-son duo is winning hearts for selling special Tibetan momos at a roadside stall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amita and her son Rohit not only sell chicken and cheese momos at very cheap rates but also offer free soup to their customers at their food-stall opposite Smart Bazaar in Jammu.

“We have cheese and chicken momos and both varieties sell for Rs. 50 per plate. We also offer our special soup to customers free of cost,” said Rohit.

He said the secret of their success was the use of the original Tibetan recipe amid growing competition.

“Nowadays, there is a lot of competition and we are glad that people from far away places come to eat our steamed momos. We use the original recipe and despite the cheap rates, we have not compromised on quality as well as quantity,” he said.

Amita said their special soup was vegetarian as all did not prefer non-vegetarian food.

“The special soup that we offer for free is also liked and it is made from different vegetables. Nowadays, all people in Jammu do not eat non-vegetarian food and that is why we have cheese momos and vegetable soup at our food stall. And our soup is light and good for health. We are glad that foodies from all over Jammu come here for our momos and soup. Now, food bloggers too visit us and this makes us very happy,” she said.

Popular Valley-based food blogger Omar Rather of ‘Kashmirfoodgram’ fame said it was heartening to see the chemistry of the mother-son duo and their momos were ‘as special as their bond’.

“It is heartening to see a mother-son duo working hard to sell momos at a roadside stall that are also tasty and cheap. These momos are steamed and come with free soup. It is difficult to find such quality momos at this rate. Their momos are as special as their bond. We sometimes come across a father-son duo managing a food stall but seeing a hardworking mother and son combination is rare and so heart-warming,” he said.