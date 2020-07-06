Lt Guv chairs high level meeting of Administrative Secretaries

Stresses on close monitoring, speedy execution of development works; release of pending payments

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu Monday stressed on close monitoring of developmental works and their speedy execution, besides releasing of pending payments under various schemes on priority. The Lt Governor was chairing a high level meeting of Administrative Secretaries here at Civil Secretariat.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, besides Administrative Secretaries of various departments and senior officers attended the meeting.

The Lt Governor directed the Administrative Secretaries to increase the field visits, with minimum one field visit every week to get first hand appraisal of the status of developmental works, expedite all the ongoing development works for their early completion and submit Utilization Certificates (UCs) of works done from time to time. Earmark half of the days for meeting public in the Secretariat / HoD offices and also earmark time for meeting public representatives.

He further directed them to release the pending payments under various schemes targeted for individual beneficiaries on priority, besides release of wages of contractual / daily wagers within one week’s period.

In view of the persistent demand of people for making available minor minerals, the Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to explore modalities for immediate short term mining permits at local levels to ensure that people do not suffer due to paucity of minor minerals.

The Lt Governor emphasized on developing a robust mechanism for proper tracking of files to complement the government’s resolve of ensuring responsive and accountable government. He observed that the Government is committed to holistic development of the UT to meet the aspirations of the people of J&K and called for coordinated efforts at all levels of the administrative setup in this direction.

He also asked the Administrative Secretaries to take all the requisite measures for improving public delivery mechanism and continue working with dedication and zeal for the welfare of the public.