Liverpool announces that Sadio Mane is infected with the Corona virus

London :The English professional Liverpool club, within its ranks, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, announced that Senegalese striker Sadio Mani has been infected with the new Corona virus “Covid 19”, becoming the second case among the Reds after the Spanish player Thiago Alcantara, who was infected with the global epidemic.

Liverpool club issued an official statement on its website , stating, “The tests have proven that Sadio Mane has been infected with Covid 19, and he is currently undergoing self-isolation according to the necessary instructions,” adding, “Some slight symptoms of the virus appeared on the Senegalese striker, but he feels good in general.” .

And Liverpool’s statement continued, “However, as with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club is following all the protocols related to Covid 19 and will isolate Mane for the required period of time.”

And the English club Liverpool, last Tuesday evening, announced that the newcomer, Thiago Alcantara, had been infected with the new Corona virus, “Covid 19”, and the Reds’ statement said on its official website “The test that Thiago Alcantara underwent confirmed that he was infected with the emerging coronavirus, and he is currently undergoing home isolation and is following the necessary instructions.

The Liverpool statement added: “The 29-year-old, who missed Monday’s match against Arsenal, showed slight symptoms of the virus, but he is in good health and is improving,” explaining: “The club will continue to follow all protocols related to the Corona virus, and will remain in self-isolation for the entire time period.” Specified. “

