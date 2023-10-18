Just point where you want Lionel Messi to deliver the ball. He will put it there.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a difficult month in MLS, battling injury and Inter Miami’s elimination from the playoffs, Messi is back in Argentina to help the World Champions qualify for the next World Cup.

Messi looks like himself again with Argentina team

To the relief of his millions of fans, La Pulga looks like his usual self again. That is to say, he does not seem human, as he proved with an audacious goal in training and this new unbelievable trick shot that went viral.

From across the pitch, the former Barcelona star pings a pass into an area not shown by the camera. He puts a huge amount of backspin on the ball, causing it to slow down and trickle to a near stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the ball goes dead, the camera pans and reveals Messi’s impossible target, a tiny piece of paper laying on the field. The World Cup Champion landed the ball right on the spot, in full control, and made it look easy. Viewers of the video on social media went crazy.

Watch Messi’s amazing goal at Argentina training

Lionel Messi’s amazing goal in Argentina trainingSportsCenter Argentina / Twitter

“Not even in 100 attempts did I do it,” said one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Argentina prepares for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Paraguay on October 12 and Peru on October 17.