Light Rains Forecast in J&K Till Sept 12: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast intermittent rain and thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days but ruled out any major weather activity till September 12.

According to the forecast, a brief spell of rain or thunder is expected at a few places on September 6. On September 7 and 8, scattered to widespread light rain and thunder is likely, with the possibility of moderate rain or thunder over a few districts of Jammu division during late night or early morning hours. From September 9 to 12, brief spells of rain or thundershowers may occur at isolated places.

The MeT office said there is no significant weather activity expected during the period.

In its advisory, the department cautioned about the possibility of landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable spots. People have been urged to stay away from water bodies, nallahs, river embankments and unstable structures.

Farmers have been advised to resume agricultural operations from today, while harvesting of paddy can be taken up from September 9 onwards. [KNT]