On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, offering prayers for the peace, prosperity, and progress of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit, the Lt Governor inaugurated the ‘Live Darshan Facility’ and a Bi-lingual chatbot on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s official website, aimed at enhancing devotees’ experience.

Additionally, he unveiled a Yatra Guide Book titled ‘The Bhakti of Shakti’ by Rupa Publications, focused on the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

The Live Darshan Facility can be accessed on the Shrine Board’s website – www.maavaishnodevi.org, and is designed to improve the convenience of devotees.

Furthermore, a Bi-lingual Interactive Chatbot named ‘Shakti’ has been introduced on the official website to provide accurate information, complementing the 24×7 toll-free helpline for addressing pilgrims’ queries and grievances.

The chatbot will furnish essential details about the services and facilities offered by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, helping pilgrims plan their visits. It also offers video and audio content for pilgrim awareness and updates from the Holy Shrine.

Shri Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, briefed the Lt Governor on the special arrangements made for devotees during Navratri.

Padma Shri Prof. Vishwa Murti Shastri, along with senior officers of the Shrine Board, also graced the occasion.