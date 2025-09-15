LG Sinha Flags Off Parcel Train Service from Budgam to New Delhi

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the Joint Parcel Product-Rapid Cargo Service (JPP-RCS) parcel train from Budgam Railway Station to New Delhi, marking a significant step towards improving logistics for perishable goods from Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Indian Railways for launching the service. He said the new facility will enable the transport of 23 to 24 tonnes of apples and other perishable items directly to Delhi, ensuring faster delivery and reduced costs.

“This service will prove to be a big contribution for our farmers and traders. I thank Indian Railways, as this will connect Jammu and Kashmir better, and goods will reach other places at a lower cost. This will boost our economy,” Sinha said.

Officials present at the launch said the JPP-RCS service is expected to streamline trade and benefit horticulture, agriculture and allied sectors by providing a reliable mode of transport for bulk consignments.

The initiative comes at a time when apple harvest is in full swing across the Valley, with growers and traders welcoming the move as a long-awaited step to strengthen market linkages with outside states. [KNT]