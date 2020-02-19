Kashmir
LG sanctions Rs 1.83 Cr as medical assistance
Jammu, Feb 19: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu Wednesday sanctioned an amount of Rs 183.59 lakh as Medical/Financial Assistance under various schemes in favour of patients suffering from different chronic ailments, victims of road accidents and other natural incidents.
Under the Cancer Treatment Management Fund for Poor (CTMFFP), an amount of Rs 123.38 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 286 patients who are suffering from Cancer.
An amount of Rs 22.63 lakh has been sanctioned under J&K Medical Aid Trust Scheme (MAT) in favour of 83 patients suffering from Heart, Kidney and other life threatening diseases.
The Lt Governor also sanctioned an amount of Rs 37.58 lakh under J&K Relief Fund (J&KRF) for victims of road accidents and other natural incidents. Out of which, an amount of Rs 2.95 lakh was sanctioned in favour of physically challenged persons and other persons suffering from different diseases.
Kashmir
Trump’s India visit: ‘Will ensure no subversive activity takes place in JK’
Srinagar, Feb 19: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said it will take all measures to ensure that militants are not able to carry out any subversive activity in the Union territory during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country next week.
“We are taking all necessary measures…we are hopeful that this visit (of the US president) will pass off peacefully,” Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told reporters here.
He was responding to a question on intelligence inputs suggesting that terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed might carry out a major attack on the eve of Trump’s visit to India.
Singh said foreign dignitaries visited Jammu and Kashmir recently and their visits passed off without any incident.
“Two groups (of ambassadors) visited Jammu and Kashmir and they left without any incident taking place here,” he said.
The DGP said Pakistan was trying its best to keep the militancy going in Jammu and Kashmir by sending in militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border under the cover of ceasefire violations, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5 last year.
“The number of ceasefire violations has increased after August 5 (2019). Pakistan is trying to keep the borders hot in order to push in as many terrorists as possible. While some attempts of infiltration have been successful, many have been foiled,” he said.
Singh said a Pakistani drone recently flew over a BSF picket in the Gagwal area of the Jammu region for around 10 minutes, but was pulled back after the troops of the border-guarding force opened fire.
In response to a question, the DGP said he would not be able to give the exact number of militants waiting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir from across the LoC, but maintained that terror launchpads were active during the winter months as well.
“Normally, there would not be much activity at the launchpads during the winter months as snow would cover the passes. This winter, however, the movement at the luanchpads did not reduce,” he said.
Kashmir
Kashmir students’ sedition case: K’taka police books group for assaulting trio
Bengaluru, Feb 19: The Karnataka Police on Wednesday registered a suo motu case against members of pro-Hindu outfits for assaulting three Kashmiri engineering students, who were charged with sedition. Members of several pro-Hindu outfits had gathered outside the sessions court in Hubballi on Tuesday and assaulted the students who were produced before the magistrate.
The Vidyanagar Police have registered a case against 10 to 15 unidentified persons under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (assault to dishonor a person) and 149 (unlawful assembly with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
On Tuesday morning, the Hubballi Rural Police brought in the three Kashmiri students from KLE Institute of Technology to the court but members of various pro-Hindu groups including Bajrang Dal attacked the three students. The students had been arrested after they made a selfie video in which they were alleged to have made pro-Pakistan comments.
“When the three accused persons were being brought out of the court hall, around 10 to 15 people gathered around the police. They began shouting at the three students saying they were traitors. The mob began punching the accused and some of them began hitting them with slippers,” the FIR states.
The three students were rushed outside by the police and taken out in a police vehicle. Vidyanagar police officials say that the mob stopped the police van and refused to let it move from the court premises.
“Police officers had to ward them off. They stopped police from performing their duty,” the Vidyanagar Police said.
So far, no arrests have been made and the investigators say that they are in the process of gathering videos to identify the suspects. “We have to find out which organisations they are affiliated to. We don’t know that yet. Preliminary investigation shows that members of Bajrang Dal were there. We have to see if its members were involved in assault,” the Vidyanagar Police said. (Courtesy: Thenewsminute.com)
Kashmir
Not ready for politics: Iltija Mufti
New Delhi, Feb 18: Iltija Mufti, daughter of detained former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday said she is not yet ready to join politics.
Speaking at the Indian Women’s Press Corps here, Iltija said she doesn’t think she will be a good politician. She said her mother wants to keep a check on what she speaks.
“I am not ready for politics,” she said. “I don’t think I will be a good politician.”
Hitting out at the Centre for banning social media in Kashmir, she said it is “absurd” that Kashmiris are not allowed to access social media.
The J&K government has banned all social media sites in Kashmir to “curb their misuse for propagating rumours and false information”.
On Monday, the J&K police said it has registered an FIR against social media users who defied government orders and misused social media platforms.
“I will go to Kashmir and use VPN, let them slap an FIR on me,” she asserted.
She said former Chief Ministers, her mother and Omar Abdullah, acted as a buffer in Kashmir which the government has removed by abrogating Article 370.
She dared Home Minister Amit Shah to go to Kashmir.
“People are angry, if Home Minister Amit Shah walks on the streets in Kashmir, I will salute him,” Iltija said.
She said Kashmiris should sue the Modi government. She said her faith in the Indian judicial system has been shaken and she said she could even approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
“I think the government should be sued, when British left India, they bled us dry. We should demand compensation. We have lost Rs 18,000 crore,” she said. “Don’t mind approaching the international court. If we can’t rely on Indian courts where can we go?”
Iltija questioned the BJP and said if the party feels her mother is anti- national why did they enter into an alliance with her party in 2014.
“Was the BJP sleeping?” she asked. “Was it in coma?” She said the BJP had struck an alliance with the PDP and said that it will not touch Article 370.
She said people in Jammu are also unhappy with the abrogation of Article 370 and claimed that if elections are held in Jammu right now the BJP would be wiped out.
She said that her loyalty is with the country and not with the BJP. “If speaking against the BJP makes me anti-national, I don’t mind being called one,” she said.
Iltija asked that “if Kashmir has gravitated towards Pakistan in the past seven months, then who is to be blamed?” IANS