Kashmir
LG reviews preparedness for the upcoming ‘Taxi Aggregator Scheme’
Jammu, Jan 10: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today chaired a meeting of the top functionaries of Transport Department on the Taxi Aggregator Scheme here at the Civil Secretariat. During the meeting, the Lt Governor reviewed the preparedness for the Application and SMS based Taxi Aggregator Scheme coming up in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon , Principal Secretary, Transport Department; Owais Ahmed, Transport Commissioner, J&K; Rahul Sharma, Special Secretary, Transport Department; Dhananter Singh, Regional Transport Officer, Jammu and other senior officers attended the meeting.
The Lt Governor directed the officers to call the Expression of Interest (EoI) for implementing the scheme within a period of one month. Before calling the EoI, consultation with all the stakeholders should also be done so that existing operators also have the equal opportunity, he added.
The Lt Governor further directed the officers to put the requisite regulations in the scheme to ensure quality of services, safety, vehicle profile, drivers’ credentials, regulation of fares, arrangement of services and general conditions to be observed by the licensee. Profile and antecedents of drivers shall be thoroughly checked to ensure the reliability, and tariff shall be regularized by the Transport Department, especially the maximum cap to be fixed, he added.
The Lt Governor asked the Transport Department to prepare a Data Base enlisting all the details of the licenses, vehicles, drivers and operators, which shall be notified for the public. He laid special emphasis on making the health check-ups of all the drivers mandatory. He observed that the upcoming scheme is an excellent opportunity for the skilled youth, start-ups, IT Professionals and taxi operators from J&K to participate in the Taxi Aggregator Scheme.
The meeting was informed that for ensuring safety and security of the passengers, the taxis, auto-rickshaws and other permit vehicles operating under the Taxi Aggregator Scheme shall be fitted with Vehicle Tracking Device, GPS, GPRS devices along with webcam and prescribed emergency button.
Meanwhile, the Lt Governor directed the Transport Department to rationalize the timings of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) Buses and also directed for pollution checking of private commercial vehicles. He asked them to draw a comprehensive plan for the condemnation and disposal of 20 years old vehicles. The Lt Governor further directed the officers to ensure that all the new Government vehicles shall be BS-6 compliant in terms of emission standards.
The Lt Governor passed directions for preparing a plan for the decongestion of Amphalla- Janipur road, incorporating Multi-level parking for which the land shall be identified by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).
Kashmir
Light snowfall in many parts of Kashmir, min temp rises
Many parts of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall on Saturday, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature which brought some relief to the people from the intense cold conditions, the meteorological department said.
A MeT official said the weather would remain generally cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh Union territories on Saturday with chances of light rain or snow.
“Light snowfall of two to five inches occurred at many places of Kashmir, hilly areas of Jammu and on the higher reaches of Ladakh,” he said.
The official said the weather would remain generally cloudy in both the Union territories on Saturday.
“A spell of widespread light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur during January 6 to 7 evening,” he said.
The official said the fresh snowfall brought some relief to the residents in the Valley from the intense cold conditions as the night temperature showed improvement.
Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius Friday night over three degrees up from minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The official said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius two degrees up from the previous night.
The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius over seven degrees up from minus 10.0 degrees Celsius Thursday night, he said.
The official said Qazigund the gateway town to the valley – in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius up over six degrees from the previous night’s minus 7.0 degrees Celsius.
Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum temperature at 0.8 degree Celsius, the official said.
The mercury in Leh in Ladakh settled at a low of minus 18.3 degrees Celsius, he said.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and minimum temperatures drop considerably.
‘Chillai-Kalan’ began on December 21 and it will end on January 31. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).
Kashmir
No one called ex-JK CMs ‘anti-national’: Shah
New Delhi, Jan 3: Home Minister Amit Shah has said neither he nor anyone from the government has ever called the three detained former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir “anti-national”, and added that a decision on their release will be taken by the administration of the union territory.
Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had to be detained for “some time” after they made provocative statements, the home minister said on Thursday night while addressing an event organised by media outlet ABP News.
“Please see the statements made by them, like the entire country will be on fire if Article 370 was touched…In the backdrop of these statements, a professional decision was taken to keep them under detention for some time,” Shah said at the news summit.
Such statements amounted to giving Pakistan an invitation to discuss Article 370, he said.
“Everyone including the Congress, is asking questions about the detentions. Surprisingly, Congress has forgotten that it had jailed Farooq Abdullah’s Sheikh Abdullah for 12 years in Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu,” the home minister said, adding that the opposition party had also incarcerated 60,000 politicians across the country for 19 months.
“And these people (the Congress) are asking us questions within six months…,” he said, in a reference to the Emergency from 1975-1977.
Many political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including the three former chief ministers, were detained on August 5, the day the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
While Farooq Abdullah has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act and confined to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, which has been declared a sub-jail, his son Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP Chief Mufti was lodged at Chesmashahi hut initially but later shifted to a government accommodation.
To a question pointing out that Abdullahs’ National Conference and Mufti’s PDP were alliance partners of the BJP at some point of time and the leaders were now being labelled “anti-national”, the home minister made it clear that neither he nor anyone from the government had called them so.
“As far as the decision to release them is concerned, this decision will be taken by the local administration and not me,” he said, adding that the administration will release them whenever it deems it suitable.
Shah said the situation in the Kashmir Valley was under control and day-to-day life was going on smoothly.
“Not a single inch in Kashmir is under curfew today,” he added.
Kashmir
Fallout of climate change: Annual precipitation level drops considerably in Kashmir
Srinagar: Serene Kashmir is feeling the pinch of climate change as new study has revealed consistent decrease in the annual precipitation level across the valley.
Entitled `Recent trends in precipitation regime of Kashmir valley, India’, the 2019 study was jointly conducted by Mifta ul Shafiq, Zahoor ul Islam, Abida, Wani Suhail Ahmad, Mohd Shafi Bhat and Pervez Ahmed of Department of Geography and Regional Development, University of Kashmir, and Department of Geography, Aligarh Muslim University.
It was aimed to analyze the nature and behavior in annual and seasonal precipitation in the Kashmir valley since 1980. “The trend analysis showed a consistent decrease in annual precipitation in Kashmir Valley at the rate of -5.1 mm/year,” reveals the study.
Precipitation is one of the most important variables of the climate and is used as an indicator of climate change. “Any variability in the patterns of the precipitation may lead to increased extreme weather events like floods, droughts, ecological imbalances and food insecurity,” says the research.
The research was based on the data recorded at six meteorological stations of Kashmir — Srinagar, Gulmarg, Kokernag, Kupwara, Pahalgam and Qazigund. “The analysis carried out on separate stations also showed a decrease in annual precipitation with high altitude station of Gulmarg recording the maximum decrease of -15.6 mm/year while the lowest decrease was found in Pahalgam station -1.7 mm/year,” it says.
Furthermore, other stations have also shown a negative trend, as per the study with Srinagar recording at -2.6mm/year, Kokernag -1.8mm/year and Qazigund -5.5 mm/year but statistically insignificant except the Kupwara station which is statistically significant at 90% confidence interval with a negative slope of -5.5 mm/year.
Kashmir region is a low-lying basin surrounded by Himalayas. The mountain areas act as a roadblock to circulation patterns of the atmosphere for both summer monsoon and winter monsoon.
“In the recent decades, significant changes are observed in the amount, intensity, duration and frequency of all types of precipitation (such as snow, ice, rain etc.) over different regions of the globe,” the study reveals.
Professor Shakil Romshoo, Department of Earth Sciences, Kashmir University, said due to climate change, the form of precipitation is changing. “The precipitation is decreasing but not at significant level,” he added.