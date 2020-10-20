LG condemns killing of Police Inspector in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has condemned the killing of Police Inspector, Mohammad Ashraf who was killed by militants in Anantnag.

The inspector was shot dead while he was returning home after offering prayers in a local mosque.

The Lt Governor expressed his anguish over the killing and said that such heinous attacks are attempts to create disturbance at a time when the Valley is witnessing an unprecedented developmental push. Our police force will remain firm against such acts of militant and perpetrators will be brought to justice, he announced.

The Lt Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also assured all the possible help from the government to the family of the martyred cop.