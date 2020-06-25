by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

LeT module busted in Kashmir, 5 associates arrested

Srinagar: Acting on a specific input, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and the Army arrested five militant associates from the Narbal area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district during a search operation.

The associates have been identified as Imran Rashid, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie, Owais Ahmad, Mohsin Qadir and Abid Rather.

 

Large quantum of incriminating material has been recovered from their possession, including 28 Live Rounds AK 47, one Magazine AK 47 and 20 Posters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The police said this group was involved in providing logistics support and shelter to active militants of LeT. They were active in the area for last few months.

Also Read

In this regard, FIR under relevant sections of the UAPA has been registered at the police station of Magam and investigation has been taken up.(IANS)

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *