Laurels for J&K: Aijaz Asad secures top position in National Training Course

Mussoorie, August 17: Bringing pride to Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Mohammad Aijaz Asad, IAS, has been recognised as one of the Best Five Officers in Overall Assessment at the prestigious 23rd Round of the Mid-Career Training Programme (Phase-III) for IAS officers, conducted at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

The Mid-Career Training Programme is designed to prepare officers for leadership roles in governance, policy innovation, law and order management and technology-driven administration. Shri Aijaz’s performance was adjudged outstanding, reflecting his strong administrative acumen, innovative governance practices and commitment to public service.

Hailing from the border region of Rajouri–Poonch, Shri Aijaz has served in several challenging assignments as District Magistrate of as many as six Districts including Srinagar. Presently he is Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, J & K Government.

This recognition highlights Shri Aijaz’s exemplary performance during the programme and his consistent record of dedicated public service.

The accomplishment at the national academy underscores the contribution of officers from Jammu & Kashmir in shaping the future of governance and sets a benchmark of excellence in Public Administration.