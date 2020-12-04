Lakshadweep Administrator and former J&K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma passes away

Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma, who was the former interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and served as the director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), passed away on Friday.

Sharma was reportedly under treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

“Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India’s policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter-terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted while condoling Sharma’s death.

Sharma was appointed as the Administrator of the Union Territory in October last year. An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Sharma belonged to the Kerala cadre and had joined the service in 1979.

He took over as the 25th Director of IB in 2014.

Sharma was awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for the meritorious service in 1997 followed by the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2003.