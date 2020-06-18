Ladakh standoff: 76 men injured in face-off stable, to resume duty within two weeks, says Army

Ladakh: All 76 Indian soldiers injured in the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley are stable and no one is critical now, the Indian Army said today.

Giving further details, the Army in an official statement to, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that 18 soldiers are at its hospital in Leh and they will be able to join the duty in about two weeks. 58 are at other hospitals and can resume duty within a week.

“No one critical as of now. All stable. 18 soldiers at our hospital in Leh. Will be out on duty in about 15 days. 58 soldiers at other hospitals. Should be back on duty within a week. Status as of today afternoon,” the Army said in an official statement issued to KNO

The Army has also requested media to not hype the numbers. “As you can see, most soldiers will be back on duty within this week itself,” it said.

The Army’s clarification came after some exaggerated figures were doing rounds in some sections of media.

20 Indian soldiers including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar regiment were killed in the violent face-off at Galwan Valley with China’s PLA on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

Earlier in the evening, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that no Indian troops are missing in the Monday night’s violent clashes in the area along LAC—(KNO)