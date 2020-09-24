Labourer killed, three soldiers among seven persons injured in Kupwara accident

Srinagar: One labourer was killed and four others were injured along with three soldiers when an army vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Thursday.

Official sources said that the accident took place near Bari Baihka, some 25 kilometers from main town of Kupwara, at around 1:30 p.m. One labourer identified as Daulat Hussain son of Amirdeen of Marsari was killed and seven other persons including three soldiers and four labourers were injured.

The soldiers were identified as Subedar N S Nimbalkar, havildar Hav-S P Sanap and Sepoy Sule Chandrakant of 216 Med. Regiment.

The injured soldiers were shifted to Military Hospital Drugmulla, they said. The injured labourers, Naveed Ahmad Khan, Javaid Ahmad Khan, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan of Marsari Chowkibal, Irshad Ahmad Katariya of Tumina, have been shifted to Sub District Hospital Kralpora for treatment wherefrom they were referred to District Hospital Handwara for further treatment.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case (FIR no.96/2020) under section 304A, 279 and 337 IPC, a police official said. (GNS)