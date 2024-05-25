Labour Dept educates workers about precautions against heat wave

RAMBAN: The Labor Department team today visited Dalwas and Cowbag construction sites to impart training and create awareness among Labourers/construction workers about the protection against ongoing Heat Wave.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, the team of Labour Department led by Assistant Labour Commissioner, Amit Kumar engaged with the workers.

About 100 workers were informed about the Dos and Don’ts mentioned in public health advisory issued by the National Programme on Climate change and Human Health amid extreme heat /heat wave.

The Assistant Labour Commissioner briefed the workers about the necessary precautions to be taken during during the day time, especially between 12 pm to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the employers were directed to make available necessary facilities like drinking water, shaded areas, temporary shelters, rest breaks, first aid materials, etc at their worksite and impart the training and awareness to the workers about the heat wave mitigation and its precautions.

Moreover the information pamphlets of public health advisory were distributed among employers and pasted at various worksites.

The ALC Ramban was assisted by the Labour Inspector and Data Entry Operator during the visit.