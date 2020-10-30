Kulgam killings: BJP calls for NATO airstrikes, economic sanctions against Pakistan

Srinagar: A day after the killing of three party workers in south Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K president Ravinder Raina Friday said the world powers should “join hands and conduct NATO airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistan.

“Just like the way the entire world came together….and NATO forces destroyed Al-Qaeda and Taliban in Afghanistan…time has come for the world to jointly impose economic sanctions against Pakistan and with NATO forces, the big powers should conduct airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Pakistan is a threat to world peace and humanity,” Raina told reporters after visiting Kulgam in South Kashmir to condole the death of party workers.

Stating that a ‘senior minister of Pakistan’ had on Thursday admitted that they had carried out the Pulwama attack in February last year, Raina said the BJP would not allow the neighbouring country to become ‘successful in their nefarious designs’.

BJP leaders – Fida Hussain Itoo (BJYM District General Secretary Kulgam), Umer Rashid Beigh (BJYM District Executive Member Kulgam), Umer Hanan (BJYM District General Secretary Kulgam) were killed in yesterday’s militant attack.

Raina said the slain BJP workers were “brave and nationalist”.

“They had kept our flag high in Kashmir and they sacrificed their lives for the flag. We will avenge every drop of their blood. Pakistan terrorists will have to pay a heavy price for this act. During the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, they used to proudly hoist the flag and always gave an open challenge to the terrorists,” he added.

In July earlier this year, Waseem Bari, former BJP district president Bandipora, along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umar Bari – also affiliated with the saffron party – had been killed in a militant attack.