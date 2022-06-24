Srinagar: For the past two days, a group of 60 women artists has been traveling to various places in the Kashmir valley to draw sketches and make paintings.

Their activities have surprised onlookers but they say they are here only to capture the beauty of Kashmir on their canvasses. These women artists have come here from different parts of the country for an art workshop titled ‘Koshur Art Walk’ that is being held under the banner of ‘Opus Kala Sanyojan’.

“This all-women exhibition is being organised by the Opus Kala Sanyojan that was started by three women artists including me, Rashmi Soni and Sharmita Roy. As part of the exhibition, 60 artists from different parts of the country are going to various locations in Kashmir to do on the spot painting,” said Puja Kumar.

She said women were generally hesitant to do such activities and they wanted to take them out of their comfort zones.

“Women are a bit hesitant when it comes to on the spot painting and we provided them this platform to take them out of their comfort zone. We have also got other plans like holding an exhibition after the conclusion of the workshop,” she said.

Another organizer of the ‘Koshur Art Walk’, Rashmi Soni, said they wanted to capture the beauty of Kashmir.

“Kashmir is a beautiful place and we want to present this beauty before others. We want to capture the beauty of Kashmir and put it on the canvas,” she said.

A participant said she was feeling like ‘painting in heaven’.

“I have come here before as a tourist but this is for the first time that I am coming here just to paint. Kashmir is a beautiful place and this feels like painting in heaven,” she said.

The ‘Koshur Art Walk’ was kick-started from the city’s Zero Bridge area yesterday and will conclude on June 27.