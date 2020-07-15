Kishtwar mishap: Admin to go for silt flushing of Chenab to trace missing persons

People advised not to venture near river

Srinagar: The Management of Dulhasti Power Station of NHPC has cautioned general public of Kishtwar, Doda, districts particularly the people residing in Dul, Benzwar, Cherhar, Bhanderkoot, Hasti, Kandni, Thathri, Premnagar and Pul Doda, not to move near River Chenab on July 16 w.e.f 00:00 Hrs to 18:00 Hrs as the gates of Dulhasti Power Station Dam shall be opened for emergency silt flushing to recover the missing persons, who along with their vehicle rolled down into the Chenab river upstream the reservoir Tuesday night.

A communiqué received from General Manager (Elect) NHPC Ltd, during this period the water level may rise 2 to 3 meters temporarily, therefore the public residing near River Chenab downstream areas is being warned to refrain from moving themselves, their cattle, Pets, vehicles near the bank of river Chenab to avoid any mishap.

General public has been requested to cooperate for the safety of their lives. Anybody violating the advisory shall be doing so at his own risk and NHPC / Management of Dulhasti Power station shall not be responsible for consequences thereof.