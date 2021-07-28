Kishtwar cloudburst: Govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of those killed

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar.

“The grievously injured would be given Rs.50,000 each and Rs.12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed. Relief under SDRF for loss of houses, utensils, clothing, house-hold goods, cattle, cattle shed, loss of agricultural land etc. shall also be provided by the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.The J&K government will do everything possible to support and protect the affected families,” Office of J&K LG said in a tweet.

At least seven people were killed and 17 others were injured, five of them critically while 26 remained missing after flash floods hit Honjar village in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar district following a cloud burst early Wednesday.

Officials said they managed to rescue 17 people amid heavy rain in the region.