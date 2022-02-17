Srinagar: Tourist from Mumbai Ishika Savla and family had come to Kashmir with hopes of having an ‘unforgettable trip’. But, he fell seriously ill during his stay at North Kashmir ski resort Gulmarg.

Not only was he brought to a city based hospital in the middle of the night in snowy conditions from the hotel in Gulmarg where he was staying, the staff and the tourist’s travel agent also took care of him for eight days.

After returning to Mumbai, the tourist has now penned an emotional note on Instagram where he called Kashmiri people ‘beautiful human beings from heaven’.

“We faced a tragic incident .. a life & death situation middle of the night . These 2 staff from @thevintagegulmarg helped us selflessly for 8 days with @sahil.sarang at the hospital too. Yakub & Wasim were extremely kind & so was the GM @thevintagegulmarg who understood our situation & offered us all the help needed by allowing the staff to continue being with us. Not only them , even our travel agent @kashmirexpress Dawoodbhai made sure we were in comfort & provided the best,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This trip is going to be unforgettable with good memories of the best .. Truly HEAVEN ON EARTH- KASHMIR.. The way we love Kashmir for its beauty & its nature .. The KASHMIRIS are truly humble & as beautiful human beings from heaven. Grateful for everything. Can’t thank enough to Kashmir ..!! Last but not the least .. Thanks to family & friends who came to help us during these tough times,” Savla added.

Travel agent of the tourist, Dawood, who runs the ‘Kashmir Express’, said the tourist had caught pneumonia and they ensured that he was taken care of at the hospital.

“He (Ishika Savla) had pneumonia but his condition worsened during the night. Gulmarg is covered with snow and travel during the night is difficult. However, the hotel staff at Vintage, Gulmarg Mumbai brought him to the SMHS hospital at around 2.30 am. In fact, it took them two hours to reach Tangmarg from Gulmarg. As I live at Karannagar, I was waiting for them at the hospital,” he told The Kashmir Monitor.

“Since the tourist couple and their small kid had come through me, we took care of them at the hospital too before they returned to Mumbai. I am glad that they have written a heartfelt note for us,” he added.

The tourist has also thanked the doctors at the SMHS hospital.

“Above all , the best of doctors at SMHS Govt. hospital ( Shri Maharaja Hari Singh ) Dr. Rakesh Koul & Dr. Zubair . Special thanks to the Medical Superintendent Mr. Kanwaljeet Singh to handle a huge busy hospital with such ease & very supportive & a very caring natured man himself (sic),” he wrote.