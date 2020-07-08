Kashmir University extends suspension of classwork, faculty asked to work from home

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has notified that class work in the varsity shall continue to remain suspended till July 31.

“All faculty members shall work from home and utilize the time for online educational activities as per the approved academic calendar,” reads a circular issued by the varsity’s Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir.

“However, all offices of the University shall continue to remain functional for administrative purposes. Consequently, all Deans/ Heads/Directors/ Coordinators/ Officers/ Incharges of all Schools/departments/ Campuses/institutes/Centres/ Units/ Registry of the University have been asked to attend their duties and ensure proper functioning in their respective administrative units after working out the rationalization / utilization roasters of the staff.

“The rationalization/utilization/roasters shall, however, be subject to feasibility and available staff strength at a particular administrative unit office.”

Meanwhile, as per an addendum to the circular, the Registrar has notified for information of all the faculty members as well as non-teaching employees “to remain available via their telephones and report to their official duties in person as and when called for the same by the concerned controlling authority”.