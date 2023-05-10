Srinagar, May 10: An acrylic selfie standee of G20 logo, banners of G20 Countries and colourful flex hoardings displaying the rich heritage of Jammu and Kashmir are among key attractions at the University of Kashmir as the Varsity readies to hold the mega Y20 Consultation meet on climate change under India’s G20 Presidency on Thursday, May 11.

The historic event, to be inaugurated by Honourable Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha, who is the Chancellor of the University, at the sprawling Convocation Complex also includes a mega Sustainability Exhibition showcasing J&K’s bouquet of arts, crafts, traditional livelihood practices and scientific innovations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two gate-type canopies highlighting the theme of the Youth20 Consultation have also been set-up at the entrance of the Moulana Rumi and Sir Syed gates of the University. All around the main campus, as well as Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, small flex hoardings with photographs of Shankaracharya Temple, Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, Shri Amarnathji Cave Shrine, Mela Kheer Bhawani Temple, Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi, and other revered places in J&K, have been pole-mounted all across the University Campus. More flex hoardings depicting J&K’s vast diversity of arts and handicrafts, pashmina-shawl weaving, carpet-making, ‘Sozni’ work, and copper-work, among others, have also been put up.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said the event is a great opportunity for youth to showcase their determination to fight climate change. She said the Sustainability Exhibition will showcase the innovations of our talented youth and their passion to join the country’s mission to promote entrepreneurship and startups.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the addition of new elements will draw more youth to get acquainted with the essence and message of G20 and Y20 and to spread it further in the society.

Media Advisor KU, Dr Salima Jan, who is Chairperson of the Media Committee for Y20, said new elements like G20 selfie Standee and heritage hoarding banners will help create more awareness about the theme of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Registrar Dr Ashfaq A Zarri who is Coordinating the Sustainability Exhibition, said the Exhibition will showcase a blend of traditional livelihood practices as well as modern innovations on Sustainability. He said several academic and government institutions have been roped in to expand the ambit of the Exhibition.

An important aspect of the Exhibition is the live demonstration of how these handicrafts are made and weaved by master craftsmen, Dr Zarri said.

Live painting and poster-making competitions involving students and a cultural programme, organised by the Department of Students’ Welfare, are an added attraction. The event will also feature a theme-related ‘Tarana’ prepared by MERC, while

documentaries on University of Kashmir and climate change will also be screened during the event.