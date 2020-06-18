Kashmir: Transporters protest in Sgr, urges Govt to allow them to resume services

‘If SRTC buses are plying, what is our fault‘

Srinagar: Transporters on Thursday staged a protest to urge the government to allow the local transporters resume their services too as they have faced huge losses since lockdown was enforced in the Valley in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Scores of transporters under the banner of All Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association (AKTWA) headed by its chairman, Matt Shabir Ahmad assembled at Parimpora Bus Stand today and staged a protest. The protesters were holding placards reading slogans in favour of their demands

Matt Shabir Ahmad while talking to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the transporters have suffered huge losses due to the lockdown. “Although SRTC busses have been allowed to ferry passengers, local transporters are still being barred to earn their livelihood,” he said. “Isn’t this unjustified? We too have families and our vehicles are the main source of livelihood for us.”

He added that despite such a situation, no favourable decision has been taken vis-a-vis loans and other things for the transporters while as the diesel and petrol prices have soared again, thus adding to the miseries of transporters

Ahmad along with all the district chairmen of the association demanded authorities to fulfill all the demands of transporters—(KNO)