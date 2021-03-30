Kashmir to Kanyakumari in eight days: Valley cyclist sets new Guinness record

Srinagar: Adil Teli, a youth from Narbal in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, has set a new record for the fastest bicycle journey between Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

Teli, who had started his journey from here on March 22, reached Kanyakumari on Tuesday morning.

He cycled 3600 kms in 8 days, 1 hr and 37 minutes and broke the previous record of 8 days 7 hours 38 minutes by Om Mahajan.

“Alhamdulillah! I am happy that I broke the previous Guinness record. I want to thank my sponsors Abraq Agro, who had provided all kits and things that I needed. I would not have been able to set this record without their support. I also thank my crew members and the people in Kashmir. Due to their support and good wishes, I became a Guinness world record holder,” Teli told reporters in Kanyakumari after completing the run Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had flagged off the 3600 km long Kashmir to Kanyakumari cycling expedition of Teli from here.

In 2019, Teli had completed another cycling journey of 440 kms from Srinagar to Leh covering the distance in 26 hours and 30 minutes.

Interestingly, Om Mahajan, a teenager from Nashik Maharashtra, had set the last record in November last year. Previously, the record was held by his uncle Mahendra Mahajan.