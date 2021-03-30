Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days: Valley cyclist claims new Guinness record

Srinagar: Adil Teli, a youth from Narbal in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, has set a new record for the fastest bicycle journey between Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

Teli, who had started his journey from here on March 22, reached Kanyakumari on Tuesday.

Teli claimed that he cycled around 3600 kms in ‘8 days, 1 hr and 37’ minutes and broke the previous Guinness World record of ‘8 days 7 hours 38’ minutes by Om Mahajan.

“Alhamdulillah! I am happy that I broke the previous Guinness record. I want to thank my sponsors Abraq Agro, who had provided all kits and things that I needed. I would not have been able to set this record without their support. I also thank my crew members and the people in Kashmir. Due to their support and good wishes, I became a Guinness world record holder,” Teli told reporters after completing the run Tuesday morning.

However, his claim will now be verified by the Guinness World Records once Teli submits the evidence. Earlier, he had received a go ahead to undertake the expedition.

“One has to apply three months in advance before attempting a Guinness record. We too had done the same and I undertook the expedition after their confirmation. We are ready with the evidence that includes proof of location and witnesses. The file has to be uploaded now,” Teli told The Kashmir Monitor.

“A normal application to the Guinness World Records usually gets a confirmation in three months and a priority application takes 15-20 days. We are likely to go for a priority application as we have all the proof,” he added.

Giving details of his daily routine during the expedition, Teli said: “On the first day, I cycled 398 kms followed by 450 kms on the second and 537 kms on the third day. From the fourth to the ninth day, I cycled 440, 443, 448, 420 424 and 49 kms respectively.”

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had flagged off the 3600 km long Kashmir to Kanyakumari cycling expedition of Teli from here.

In 2019, Teli had completed another cycling journey of 440 kms from Srinagar to Leh covering the distance in 26 hours and 30 minutes.

Interestingly, Om Mahajan, a teenager from Nashik Maharashtra, had set the last record in November last year. Previously, the record was held by his uncle Mahendra Mahajan.