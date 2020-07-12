Kashmir: Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Sopore: One militant was killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between security forces and militants in Gulshan Abad Reban village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

Official sources said that an encounter broke out between militants and government forces after contingents of Army’s 22 RR, SOG Sopore and 179 BN of CRPF, 177 BN, 92 BTN, Baramulla QRT and Police cordoned off the Reban village.

As the forces intensified the searches, the hiding militants in the area opened fire, resulting in a gunfight.

Officials said that one militant has been killed in the gunfight while the operation is going on—(KNO)