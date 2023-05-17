Srinagar: Come summer, Kashmir grapples with pollen-induced allergy.

Hospitals are reporting an increase in the number of seasonal allergies.

In the ongoing season, the poplar trees produce pollen leading to several health ailments by inducing seasonal pollen allergies.

The pollen from these trees floating in the air is the female fertilizing agent, which triggers seasonal allergic rhinitis known as a pollen allergy. Male versions of these trees produce pollen which is invisible to the human eye but is also harmful to health.

A resident doctor at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar said that they receive around 30-35 patients with seasonal allergies on a daily basis these days. “Sometimes, the patients have a family history of seasonal allergies. So many cases go undiagnosed because they consult the local pharmacists. The allergy can be prevented by wearing masks and trying to avoid direct exposure to dust and pollen,” he said.

The doctor said that the symptoms include a runny nose, constant cough, sneezing, and rashes on the skin due to the sudden change in weather.

“Among the common symptoms of seasonal allergy are dry cough for allergic bronchitis, running nose for allergic rhinitis (allergic inflammation of the nasal airways), and rashes on the skin for skin allergies,” he said.

Community Medicine Specialist, Dr Sheikh Mohammad Saleem maintained that the spring season is a difficult time for patients suffering from respiratory diseases, especially those suffering from Asthma.

“Subsequently, these patients need to take added precautions. On days with high pollen counts, they should try to stay indoors to limit their exposure as much as possible. Also, the N95 mask is very helpful for such patients against the allergens in the air,” he said.

A research study titled, “Hypersensitive allergic reactions are caused by Pollen abundantly found in the air during the spring and autumn seasons” shows that in Kashmir, the pollen concentration remains highest “from March to September” because during this season all the flowering plants of the valley are in full bloom due to which the high concentration of pollen is in the air.

“Out of 32 pollen types surveyed in the study, 23 types are already known to be allergic and cause various allergic disorders among people. The main allergic disorders caused by these allergic pollen types are allergic rhinitis, allergic dermatitis, bronchial asthma, and conjunctivitis,” it says.