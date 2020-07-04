Kashmir doctor co-authors chapter in Oxford Textbook of Public Health

Srinagar: A Kashmiri epidemiologist has earned a rare honor after he was chosen to co-author a chapter on Public Health in the prestigious `Oxford Textbook of Public Health’.

Dr. SM Kadri, State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Programme Kashmir has co-authored the chapter with top epidemiologist Dr. Ailbhe H Brady. Entitled `3.5 Health Policy in Developing Countries’, the chapter features in the seventh edition of `Oxford Textbook of Public Health’.

“I am writing to confirm that Dr. Ailbhe H Brady and Dr. SM Kadri co-authored the chapter `3.5 Health Policy in Developing Countries’ in the 7th edition of the “Oxford Textbook of Public Health,” read an official document of Oxford University Press.

Oxford Textbook of Public Health is the ultimate resource on the subject of public health and epidemiology. With contributors drawn from across the world, offering perspectives from vastly different health systems, with ranging public health needs and priorities, this book offers a globally comprehensive picture of modern health.

Dr. SM Kadri told The Kashmir Monitor that he has been working on the chapter for the last two years.

“It was not an easy job. The drafts were under rigorous review before getting finalized,” he said.

Dr. Kadri noted that his contributions are based on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a part of the Centre’s National Health Policy, which aims to provide free health coverage at the secondary and tertiary levels to poor and vulnerable population.

“The textbook is well-referenced and provides a comprehensive view of the various subjects. I feel privileged to be part of the leading experts who have written the chapters in the book. They are essential readings for those working in public health,” he said.

Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir took to Facebook to congratulate Dr. Kadri for the feat. “Proud moment for Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir as its Assistant Director and ISDP, Dr. SM Kadri has co-authored a chapter in the 7th edition of Oxford Textbook of Public Health. Dr. Samir Matoo, Director DHSK congratulated him for this great feat,” read the post.