KAS officer dies of massive heart attack in Udhampur

Jammu: A KAS officer, who was presently posted as District Information Officer, died after suffering massive heart at his residence in Udhampur district.

Officials said that the officer, Sajad Sumbria (KAS) had cardiac attack at his residence in udhampur today morning and was brought to emergency wing of district hospital udhampur at 8.20am.

“He was immediately attended by Dr Arjun, doctor on duty. Immediate ECG was done and other necessary protocols were followed.

Physician Dr Vinod and Anaesthesia consultants Dr Atri and Dr Kailu attended him but he could not be revived and was declared brought dead at 8.40am,” they said.

Sumbria also remained BDO Mandi in Poonch. (GNS)