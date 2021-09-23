‘Karo Poshan Desh Roshan’: Kashmiri theatre group impresses Smriti Irani, invited to perform in Delhi

Srinagar: A local theatre group from Central Kashmir’s Budgam district is on cloud nine after its performance on malnutrition during pregnancy received appreciation from Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani.

The performance of the group ‘Tulkul Arts and Media Collective’ was not just appreciated by the actress turned union minister but the Valley-based folk theatre artists have also been asked to repeat their act in New Delhi.

“We are on cloud nine after the union minister appreciated our performance on stage. During her three-minute speech, she said she will be happy if we perform the same in New Delhi and also said that our trip will be sponsored. This means a lot for our group that mainly comprises folk artists. She has been an actress and said theatre can convey a message better about issues like malnutrition,” said theatre artist Rayees Wathori, who directed the play.

He said their act also gave a message about how men should help expecting mothers and not shy away from doing household chores.

“Our seven-minute play was about malnutrition and how expecting mothers should take care of themselves during pregnancy. We had also given a message that a man should not refrain from doing household chores,” said Wathori.

“Five folk artists from our group performed it at Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall, Budgam on Tuesday when the union minister had come there. Her words will encourage us to perform better as we are all folk artists and we want to revive theatre activities in Kashmir,” he added.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development had concluded her two-day visit to Budgam district yesterday. Besides watching the cultural performances at Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall, the Minister had distributed nutrition kits, sanction letters among the selected beneficiaries including adolescent children and old age persons on the occasion.

During the overall Budgam visit, Irani inaugurated sports stadium Magam, constructed and developed on the latest patterns by the J&K sports council. She also visited the Horticulture High-density orchard and fruit & vegetable preservation unit at Malpora Magam. She had also inaugurated the Anaemia Camp at Government Degree College Magam and visited craft village Kanihama.