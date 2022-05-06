SRINAGAR, MAY 06: Jammu and Kashmir government has launched `Mission Youth’ to harness the rich demographic dividend and transform youngsters into ambassadors of innovation, peace, and development.

All the interventions rolled out under Mission Youth are specially customized for the youth, conceived on modern, novel lines, and implemented through innovative techniques so that these interventions can strike a chord with the youth. Mission Youth, thus, has been perceived by the youth as a beneficial initiative with which they are enthusiastically engaging.

Under Mission Youth, the Government has launched a Youth data Portal for creating a database of youth to map their support requirements as per their needs and aspirations. 10 District Youth Centres have been approved for youth engagement at the district level. Furthermore, the Super 75 scholarship scheme for both girls and boys has been initiated under which scholarship to the tune of one lakh is being provided to meritorious students from BPL backgrounds. A provision for the assistance of youth in reputed coaching institutes for UPSC and state psc exams under the aegis of the Parvaaz Scheme has also been established under Mission Youth.

The most important scheme under the Mission Youth is Mumkin through which small commercial vehicles are provided to beneficiaries, with banking partners extending loan facilities up to 100% of the vehicle’s on-road price.

Sahil, a young man says that he has received a vehicle through Mumkin Scheme. “I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching schemes for the benefit of youth. Everyone can’t get a Government job. Youth should also look for opportunities in business. Youth up to the age of 35 can avail the benefit of the Mumkin Scheme”, Sahil said.

Manager of Shuhul Mahindra Nowgam, Car showroom Syed Nazik Andrabi says that they have delivered many vehicles to the beneficiaries of the Mumkin Scheme. “ It has helped unemployed youth to earn their livelihood. We give them a 10% rebate, a 10% subsidy is given by the Government and the rest of the amount is financed by JK Bank. They don’t have to pay anything on their own,” he said.

TEJASWINI Scheme of Mission Youth aims to promote entrepreneurship among young women. The scheme envisages giving financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakhs to young women for setting up gainful self-employment ventures, suited to their skills, training, aptitude, and local conditions. In the present financial year assistance to more than 2000 women entrepreneurs have been approved under the scheme.

More so, one thousand innovative projects of youth have been approved for assistance under Spurring Entrepreneurship Initiative of Mission Youth for giving a platform to individuals with promising ideas and the aspiration to grow to give tangible shape to their potentially high-growth business ideas.

Mission Youth under its AVSAR (Connect to Opportunities Initiative) has signed an MOU Vision India for providing job opportunities to the youth of J&K. A dedicated portal of job opportunities for youth and J&K has been provisioned to facilitate them in getting the best job opportunities. The placement service window has been extended to all youth on a complimentary basis and with preferential benefits.

Mission Youth is also working on creating a database of all unemployed youth along with their bio-data to help them in finding decent jobs under this program as per their skillset and core capabilities. To sum up it would be apt to say that Mission Youth has transformed the youth development scenario in J&K in a remarkable manner. Different programs are formulated under Mission Youth to positively engage the youth of J&K through a multi-pronged strategy involving all necessary systematic interventions. The organization envisions inducing a sieve of demand-driven interventions for inclusive development of youth which includes the provision of livelihood generation, skill development, education, counseling & rehabilitation, sports, and recreation among others.