Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB has released the answer key for the JKSSB SI Exam 2021. Candidates who took the examination can check their answer key on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB conducted the Sub-Inspector (Police) examination on March 27 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. A total of 1,13,861 candidates were scheduled to appear for the examination out of which 97,793 (85.95%) candidates took the examination.

“The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e www.jkssb.nic.in from 28th of March 2022 to 31st of March 2022”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the answer key

JKSSB SI answer key released: How to raise objection

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

Log in to your account

Click on ‘SAVE AND CONTINUE’ to submit representation for more than one Question.