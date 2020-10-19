JKCA scam: ED questions Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate is questioning Farooq Abdullah regarding his alleged involvement in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam, India Today reported.

The questioning is in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crore when Farooq Abdullah was the chairman of J&K Cricket Association, the sources said.

The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 19, 2020

The questioning on Monday is taking place based on bank documents, sources added.

The NC leader was questioned by the agency in 2019 in connection with his alleged involvement in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam.