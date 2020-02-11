Kashmir
JK Govt reclaims land in Amritsar after 56 years
NEW DELHI, FEBRUARY 11: The J&K government has wrested the control of a prized piece of land in Punjab’s Amritsar city which was under illegal occupation for nearly 56 years.
The Resident Commission of Jammu & Kashmir Government took over the possession of 20 Kanals of Land, situated at Daim Gunj, Dhapai Road, Amritsar on February 10, 2020.
The land comprising falling under Khasra Nos: 756 ; 761 ; 780 ; 781 ; 782 & 792, had been under Illegal Occupation since 1964.
A decree in the case was instituted in 2006 by Jammu and Kashmir government but the Execution Petition was initiated in 2017 only which was fast-tracked and followed vigorously during the last one and a half years.
A chunk of land comprising 32 Kanals, situated at Daim Gunj, Dhapaie Road Amritsar and belonging to then the Government of Jammu & Kashmir had been leased out to three different parties for a period of five years, prior to 1964.
The lease was not renewed and the occupants and their descendants continued the possession illegally.
During the last two years, the matter has been taken up on a fast track basis with the High Court and the Lower Court for retrieval of the land.
An application under Section 151 CPC had been filed on behalf of Jammu & Kashmir government before the Lower Court for getting the Warrants of Possession.
The application was decided in favor of J&K Government on 13/12/2019.
With the present action, under Court Orders, on 10th of February, 2020, one chunk of 20 Kanals has been retrieved.
Under the instructions of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, Dheeraj Gupta, the land was taken over under the supervision of Neeraj Kumar- Additional Resident Commissioner along with Dr. Inderjot Singh, Resident Representative, Chandigarh and Liaison Officer of Court Cases, Government of Jammu & Kashmir and Preeti Sharma, Manager of J&K Properties at Amritsar.
The process for retrieving the remaining 15 Kanals is also under adjudication and shall get settled soon.
Kashmir
Rs 1.34 cr scholarship fraud: CB registers case; 463 out of 474 beneficiaries FAKE
Srinagar, Feb 11: Crime Branch Kashmir has initiated an enquiry on the basis of a communication received from General Administration Department on the complaint from Ministry of Minority Affairs regarding a massive fraud in merit-cum-means scholarship.
The enquiry conducted, revealed that allegations made by complainant are substantiated as out of 474 beneficiaries 463 were fake.
An amount of 1,34,21,168 had been credited to fake beneficiary Accounts of West Bengal with 317 fake beneficiary Accounts in the State Bank of India, 69 fake beneficiary Account in the Bank of Baroda, 69 fake beneficiary Accounts in the United bank of India, 05 in the Allahabad Bank, 02 of Bangiya Grameen Vikas Bank and 1 Beneficiary Account in Central Bank of India, as against 463 Bank Accounts of J&K mentioned in the application form of candidates who were shown to be residents of Qazigund Kulgam.
During enquiry it surfaced that the applications have been uploaded on the NSP through two electronic devices in the name of Shubankar Sarkar S and Salim Sheikh, residents of West Bengal who seemingly had the access to the Username and Password for uploading the applications and thereby furnished the Institutional verification.
The verification furnished by District Nodal officer Kulgam, the bank revalidation through CBS, by PMFS followed by digital signatures by Ministry Nodal officer and State Nodal officer has been instrumental in processing and release of payment to the 463 fake beneficiaries.
The omission and commission on part of the concerned officers, Shubankar Sarkar R/O West Bengal and Salim Sheikh S/O Gayas-ud-Din R/O Bedrabad District Malda West Bengal and others acting in deceitful and fraudulent manner by way of impersonation have caused wrongful loss to the exchequer and wrongful gain to beneficiaries thereby have prima-facie committed offences punishable U/S 420,468,120-B IPC r/w 66(D) I.T Act, 5 (2) PC ACT.
Kashmir
Identify vulnerable spots along Sgr-Jmu highway: Samoon
Jammu, Feb 10: Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today chaired a high level meeting of senior officers of Traffic Police, National Highway Authority of India and Transport Department to review the road safety measures taken to avoid road mishaps.
The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police, Traffic, T Namgyal, Transport Commissioner J&K, Pradeep Kumar, DG Finance Mahesh Dass, Director State Motor Garages, Zakir Choudhary, SSP, Traffic, J S Johar, SSP Udhampur, Rajiv Pandey, SE R&B Udhampur, Er Hem Raj Langeh, Project Director NHAI Division Jammu, Ajay Kumar Rajak, Deputy Manager (Tech) NHAI, Ish Gupta, ARTO Udhampur, Rachna Sharma and other senior officers of concerned departments.
Threadbare discussions were held about the safety measures taken along Jammu Srinagar Highway and identification of black spots, besides monitoring, operation and management of traffic, setting up of Operation Control Centres and adopting Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS).
IG Traffic gave a power point presentation regarding road safety analysis and other steps being taken to reduce the accidents on the national highway.
Dr Samoon directed the Project Director NHIA to submit a report regarding putting up of crash barriers along the left out areas and identification of black spots on Udhampur, Ramban and Banihal sections of National Highway. He also directed for installing a sign board, depicting speed limit near DPS School Udhampur, the spot witnessing frequent traffic jam in the Township.
Project Director NHAI apprised about the measures being taken and assured that all directions would be followed on priority basis.
The meeting also discussed mobility strategy to provide a clean, safe, comfortable, affordable, energy efficient and environment-friendly option of transportation to the people of the union territory.
“There is a need for a Mobility plan which shall satisfy the mobility needs of people of all sections of the society and enhance their quality of life, irrespective of geographical location” Dr Samoon stressed.
The meeting also observed that old vehicles need to be replaced by modern fleet, while stressing on the need for adopting a suitable policy and having a centralized control centre for managing public transport system to ensure reliability of services.
Kashmir
Compensation to snow affected fruit growers, a ‘cruel joke’: Bukhari
Srinagar, Feb 10: Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday termed the government announced compensation to the fruit growers who suffered huge damages in recent heavy snowfall as a ‘cruel joke’.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that the horticulture sector in Kashmir Valley suffered losses to the tune of hundreds of Crores on account of heavy snowfall in November 2019 coupled with frequent closure of Srinagar–Jammu national highway.
“Due to November 2019 untimely snowfall around 70 percent to 90 percent trees carrying un-plucked crop collapsed and around 40 to 60 percent of crop producing fruit trees were uprooted. Now paying Rs 900 per Kanal to the fruit growers, as announced by the government, is akin to rubbing slat into their wounds,” Bukhari observed.
Quoting experts, Bukhari said that the fresh plantation of fruit trees in such damaged orchards will take at least 10 to 15 years to yield and produce new crop. He added that the assessment of loss suffered by the fruit growers must not be confined to the current year but the fruit growers and dealers associated with the industry will have to bear this loss for next 15 years till newly planted trees yield fruit.
“We all know that fruit industry is considered to be the backbone of J&K’s economy. However, the hostile climatic conditions shattered all the expectations of this industry resulting into huge losses to growers, most of whom have lost their livelihood,” he remarked.
Bukhari said the fruit growers and dealers had taken huge loans from banks with the hope that after completion of the season they shall be able to liquidate their loans. “The fruit growers were expecting a generous package from the government as compensation for their losses as was assured by the government itself. However, the peanuts offered by the government this time have disappointed lacs of families associated with this industry directly or indirectly,” Bukhari averred.
He said the compensation offered to fruit growers must be revised and should commensurate with the magnitude of damages suffered by the growers.
“The government must keep into consideration the damages suffered by the fruit growers which were unprecedented this year and revise its compensation accordingly,” he demanded. Bukhari also demanded one time waiver of KCC loans to provide some relief to the farmers and fruit growers of Jammu and Kashmir.
Similarly, he said that in Jammu region, the farmers suffered heavy losses due to untimely rains due to which paddy/Basmati crop was damaged. “The farmers of Jammu region have been crying for compensation, but nobody in the government seems paying any heed to their pleas,” he observed. .
The former finance minister said that the losses suffered by the farmers and fruit growers in Jammu and Kashmir must be re-assessed and the compensation be paid as per national natural calamity norms.