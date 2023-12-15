Srinagar, Dec 15: As part of recognizing leaders who inspired not only with their achievements but also with their unwavering commitment to positive change, J&K Bank MD Baldev Prakash has been honoured with prestigious ‘Times Now India’s Impactful CEO – 2023’ Award.

On his behalf, the Bank’s General Manager & Divisional Head (ROI) Rakesh Koul received the award from Ex-Member of Parliament Priya Dutt at the third edition of a very high-profile event ‘India’s Impactful CEOs Conclave’ held yesterday at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. The special Initiative by ET Edge – a part of The Times Group – was themed as Trailblazing Leaders: Influence, Empower, Triumph.

Commenting upon the reception of award, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “I feel deeply humbled by the honour and attribute it to the exemplary staff commitment and resilience of this organisation to drive sustained business growth successfully.”

“Such a recognition will further boost our commitment to add value to all our stakeholders while prioritising customer centricity at the top our institutional priorities”, he added.

Notably, to celebrate visionary leadership, innovation, and the remarkable impact of leaders who had a significant impact on the global business landscape, India’s Impactful CEOs Conclave brought together accomplished CEOs, thought leaders, and industry experts from across the country to discuss and share insights on how CEOs can drive positive change, create meaningful impact, and lead their organizations towards a sustainable and responsible future.