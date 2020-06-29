Jewish settlers burn hundreds of olive trees in Palestine

Colonist Israeli settlers set on fire a Palestinian-owned farm land, on Saturday, in Burin village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, reported Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Jewish settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told Wafa that settlers from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar set fire to fields in the village of Burin, south of Nablus, causing fire to engulf a large area planted with trees.

Daghlas said that right after they invaded the farm land, they set fire to hundreds of fruitful olive trees among other crops.

He added that after the attack, the colonists fled the area, back to their illegal settlement.

Israeli colonial settlers repeatedly attack Palestinian-owned farm lands throughout the West Bank. There are almost 200 illegal Israeli settlements, erected on Palestinian lands, across the West Bank.

These settlers’ attacks on Palestinians and their property, are widely perceived by Palestinians as vicious attempts to disrupt the already difficult lives of Palestinians, intending to force them to concede their farmlands, which are adjacent to the colonial Israeli settlements.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.