Jewel in the crown: Dal Lake among 12 Iconic tourist destinations in India

New Delhi: Dal Lake has been chosen as one of the 12 iconic tourist destinations in the country.

Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G), Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti has selected 12 sites as Swachh Iconic Places (SIP).

 

The sites include Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra, Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh, Kumbhalgarh Fort, Rajasthan, Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan, Ramdevra, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana, Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha, Rock Garden, Chandigarh, Dal Lake, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Banke Bihari Temple, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Agra Fort, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and Kalighat Temple, West Bengal

The initiative aims at enhancing the experience of both domestic and foreign visitors by improving the sanitation and cleanliness standards at and around the sites. The objective of SIP is to achieve a distinctly higher level of Sanitation/Cleanliness at these places, especially on the peripheries and in approach areas. This project is being coordinated by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti in association with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and the concerned State/UT governments.

