Wednesday, March 27th 2024
JDI Kmr, DIPR employees condole demise of Vevaik Puri’s father

SRINAGAR, MARCH 26: Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam and employees of Joint Directorate Information, Kashmir have condoled the demise of father of Joint Director Information (Hqr), Vevaik Puri.
In a condolence meeting, Joint Director Kashmir expressed deepest condolences with Vevaik Puri and his family.
Deputy Director Information (PR), Ahsan ul Haq Chisti; other officers and employees were also present on the occasion.
The officers and officials extended their heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of  departed soul.

