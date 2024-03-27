JDI Kmr, DIPR employees condole demise of Vevaik Puri’s father

SRINAGAR, MARCH 26: Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam and employees of Joint Directorate Information, Kashmir have condoled the demise of father of Joint Director Information (Hqr), Vevaik Puri.

In a condolence meeting, Joint Director Kashmir expressed deepest condolences with Vevaik Puri and his family.

Deputy Director Information (PR), Ahsan ul Haq Chisti; other officers and employees were also present on the occasion.

The officers and officials extended their heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul.