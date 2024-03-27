SRINAGAR, MARCH 26: Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam and employees of Joint Directorate Information, Kashmir have condoled the demise of father of Joint Director Information (Hqr), Vevaik Puri.
In a condolence meeting, Joint Director Kashmir expressed deepest condolences with Vevaik Puri and his family.
Deputy Director Information (PR), Ahsan ul Haq Chisti; other officers and employees were also present on the occasion.
The officers and officials extended their heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul.
JDI Kmr, DIPR employees condole demise of Vevaik Puri’s father
