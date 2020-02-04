Latest News Archives
Javadekar calls Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’
NEW DELHI: Even as the Aam Aadmi Party reached out to families of four martyrs who vouched for the Delhi chief minister’s patriotism, Union minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at Arvind Kejriwal saying that he called himself an “anarchist” and there was not much of a “difference between an anarchist and a terrorist”.
Ramping up his attack on the AAP supremo, Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his counterpart in Delhi has become a “toy in the hands of anti-social and anti-India elements”The Election Commission has already issued a show-cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Kejriwal a “terrorist”. In an attempt to turn around Verma’s “Kejriwal is a terrorist” narrative, relatives of some Delhi police officers, a fire-fighter and an assistant sub-inspector questioned how the saffron parliamentarian could call the AAP convenor a terrorist when he has been serving India selflessly.
The video was posted on Twitter by the chief minister himself, who urged people to listen to what the family members of slain officers had to say.
Lauding the Delhi government for giving “Rs 1 crore aid” to the kin of martyrs, the members in a three-minute video said that their financial condition has improved after the monetary help. “Whatever
worries we had after our son passed away, were taken care of by the government in the national capital,” an elderly couple said.
Ex-PDP MLA, trade leader released from preventive detention in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday released a former PDP legislator and a trade leader from preventive detention, officials said.
With the release of the two leaders, the number of people now under detention at the MLA hostel is 15. The hostel has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail.
Former PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trader leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, were released two days after the administration had released four politicians from preventive custody at the MLA hostel on Sunday.
The released politicians on Sunday comprised three from the National Conference and one from the PDP.
These leaders were part of preventive detention carried out on mainstream politicians, activists and trade leaders after August 5 last year when the Centre withdrew the special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and bifurcated it into union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the prominent leaders who are still under detention are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu amd Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone.
While Farooq Abdullah has been kept at his Gupkar house, his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was initially lodged at Chesmashahi huts, has been shifted to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.
The senior Abdullah was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act on September 17 and further renewed for a period of three months on December 16.
Two dead as truck falls into gorge in Doda
Jammu: Two people were killed and another was seriously injured on Tuesday when the truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.
The truck was on its way from Doda to Bharath, when the accident occurred near Army checkpoint at Bari area after the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, they said.
According to reports, a police team and volunteers from Ababeel NGO immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.
Doda SSP Mumtaz Ahmed said, “All three people were taken to Doda district hospital, where doctors declared two of them as brought dead, while the injured was referred to GMC Jammu.”
Mohinder Singh (45) and Surjeet Singh (48) were killed in the accident, while the injured has been identified as Sat Pal (50), he said.
A case has been registered and the investigation into the matter is on, the SSP said.
Death toll in China’s coronavirus jumps to 425
Beijing:The death toll in China’s coronavirus rose sharply to 425 with 64 deaths alone while 3,235 new confirmed cases were reported, taking the number of those infected with the deadly disease to 20,438, Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday.
The 64 people who died on Monday were all from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, China’s National Health Commission said.
Also, 3,235 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported, a big increase in a day.
Another 5,072 new suspected cases were reported on Monday, said the commission, adding that 492 patients became seriously ill.
The commission said 2,788 patients remained in severe condition and 23,214 people were suspected of being infected with the virus, a pointer that it is increasingly turning virulent.
The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 20,438 by the end of Monday, the commission said, noting that a total of 425 people had died of the disease.
A total of 632 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery, state-run Xinhua news agency reported As the virus spreads from human to human, 2,21,015 close contacts had been traced, with 1,71,329 others were still under medical observation.
By the end of Monday, 15 confirmed cases had been reported in Hong Kong, eight in the Macao and 10 in Taiwan.
The Philippines reported the first overseas death from the virus on Sunday while 148 cases have been reported from abroad.
India has reported three cases of the coronavirus. All the three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city.
Currently, 647 Indians and seven Maldivians who have been evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei are in 14-day quarantine at a medical camp in Manesar, near Delhi.
As the virus continued to spread at an alarming rate, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday warned officials of punishment if they shirked responsibility in tackling the virus outbreak.
On Monday, China has opened a 1,000-bed hospital built in record nine days in Wuhan city and started trials for new drug to contain the virus and is set to open another 1,300-bed hospital next to it on Wednesday.
The ruling Communist Party of China on Monday held its political bureau meeting presided by President Xi to review the steps being taken on various fronts to halt the spread of the deadly virus.
