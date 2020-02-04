Javadekar calls Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’

NEW DELHI: Even as the Aam Aadmi Party reached out to families of four martyrs who vouched for the Delhi chief minister’s patriotism, Union minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at Arvind Kejriwal saying that he called himself an “anarchist” and there was not much of a “difference between an anarchist and a terrorist”.

Ramping up his attack on the AAP supremo, Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his counterpart in Delhi has become a “toy in the hands of anti-social and anti-India elements”The Election Commission has already issued a show-cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Kejriwal a “terrorist”. In an attempt to turn around Verma’s “Kejriwal is a terrorist” narrative, relatives of some Delhi police officers, a fire-fighter and an assistant sub-inspector questioned how the saffron parliamentarian could call the AAP convenor a terrorist when he has been serving India selflessly.

The video was posted on Twitter by the chief minister himself, who urged people to listen to what the family members of slain officers had to say.

Lauding the Delhi government for giving “Rs 1 crore aid” to the kin of martyrs, the members in a three-minute video said that their financial condition has improved after the monetary help. “Whatever

worries we had after our son passed away, were taken care of by the government in the national capital,” an elderly couple said.

