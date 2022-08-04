Srinagar: Popular manqabat ‘Jaanam Fida-e-Haideri’ that has garnered millions of hits on social media has now got a Kashmiri version.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kashmiri version of the manqabat has been rendered by Sufi singer Mudasir Ali. It has been directed by Mir Sarwar, who has also acted in several Bollywood films.

The Kashmir Monitor is the media partner of the venture and the manqabat was released on two satellite television channels on the eve of Muharram.

“After the popularity of Jaanam Fida-e-Haideri last year, I realized that we can make it in the Kashmiri language as well. I spoke to a friend of mine Mudasir Ali about it and he agreed to sing it but the real test was to get Kashmiri lyrics, not in the form of translation, but with a similar theme. So, Mehraj Nargis did a great job by writing the lyrics. We had planned to release it earlier on Eid but due for some reason couldn’t do it and finally released it just before Muharram this year. Ajmer Haider and Mudasir feature in this video,” Mir Sarwar told The Kashmir Monitor.

Sarwar has acted in popular Bollywood films like Kesari, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jolly LLB 2, Dishoom, and Phantom among others. He was also seen in an international Jackie Chan flick ‘Vanguard’. Mudasir Ali too has sung several Bollywood songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the Kashmiri version of ‘Jaanam Fida-e-Haideri’ was mainly released on television, it is also now being shared and liked on different social media platforms.

“It’s Beautiful. Congratulations to the entire team especially Mir Sarwar (sic),” commented @hakimmilyas on YouTube.

Another listener RJ Rekha Bala wrote: “Congratulations to the entire team for making the wonderful song. Nice song, nice act, and nice direction (sic).”