IUST hosts orientation prog with focus on skilling

AWANTIPORA: The Department of Management Studies, Islamic University of Science and Technology, organized one-day orientation program titled Developing Industry- Academic Bridge: Strengthening Skilled Manpower in J&K. Experts from the Industry attended the program,and during the deliberation Mr. Malik Waseem, (Deputy Director of Recreation, Department of Tourism), Rouf Tramboo (President, Adventure Tour Operators of Kashmir (ATOK) and Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo (Chairman, Travel and Trade Division, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry), and Sehar Nazir (Assistant Director, Stay Pattern Hospitality Services) interacted with the participants.The speakers highlighted the necessity of greater collaboration among different stakeholders.

Speaking about the importance of industry-academia connect, Dr. Parvez Ahmad Mir, Dean Management Studies, emphasized on the importance of continued learning and collaboration in shaping the future of entrepreneurship in the region.