‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed US president Donald Trump ahead of his two-day visit to India as the two countries look forward to strengthening the bilateral partnership and ramp up cooperation in several areas.

The United States president, First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation will fly into the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad before noon on Monday.

“India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad,” PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi had said he was “extremely delighted” that the US president will visit India.

“India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” Modi had tweeted on February 12.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will drive along the 22-km route between the airport and Motera Stadium, the venue for the “Namaste Trump” event, and pass 28 stages representing the states of the country as part of what is being billed as the “India Road Show”.

The route is expected to have tens of thousands of people and artists showcasing arts from different states and Union territories. The route will also feature decorations depicting events in the life of Mahatma Gandhi, whose life was closely associated with Ahmedabad.

Trump and Modi will jointly address the “Namaste Trump” event, which is expected to begin at 12.30pm at Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium.

It will be similar to the “Howdy Modi!” event that was attended by both leaders in Houston, Texas in September last year.

Donald Trump will then travel to Agra see the Taj Mahal before reaching Delhi.

India and the US are expected to finalise at least five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on issues ranging from trade facilitation to homeland security during Trump’s visit during February 24-25 alongside some defence deals.

Trade has been one of the chief irritants in the relationship and it has defied resolution for years, across administrations. Trump has sought to address it more aggressively than his predecessors.