IT deptt conducts raids at multiple locations in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation at multiple locations in Srinagar, official sources said on Friday.

Official sources said that a 14-member-team headed by Deputy Director Income Tax Department, Robin Bansal raided six locations in Zainakote area of Srinagar including Noora Hospital in Mustafabad Zainakote.

Income tax dept officials raided Noora Hospital, residence of Noora Hospital owner, Haji Muhammad Ismail, Bashir Ahmad Wagay, Nazir Ahmad Wagay, Noor Muhammad Wagay and also raided one godown at Umerabad Zainakote, sources added.

Raids were going on when the report was last filed in.—(KNO)