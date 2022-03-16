Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora’s recruitment process has begun. The university is hiring for Director Physical Education, Finance Officer, Deputy Librarian and other posts. Online Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for appointment to the following posts:

Vacancy details of IUST Recruitment 2022

1- Director Physical Education

Salary: Academic Level 14 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.1,44,200

2- Finance Officer

Salary: Level-14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

3- Controller of Examinations

Salary: Level-14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

4- Deputy Librarian

Salary: Academic Level 12 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.79,800.

Important Dates:

— Date of availability of online application: 14-03-2022

– Last date of submission of online application: 08-04-2022

– Last date of submission of hardcopies of the application: 15 -04- 2022



How to Apply for IUST Recruitment 2022: Candidates are required to apply online through the University website given below. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted. The non-refundable fee of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) shall have to be deposited as an application fee through online mode.

Hard copy of application form complete in all respects duly supported by self-attested copies of all relevant documents, certificates and testimonials shall have to be submitted in the office of Registrar by or before the Last Date of submission of hard copies of the application forms, failing which the online application form submitted by the candidates shall not be considered.

