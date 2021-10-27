The war of words between Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede is turning uglier by the hour.

This time Nawab Malik has shared Wankhede’s “nikah nama” or marriage certificate.Maharashtra minister tweeted a copy of the marriage certificate and his wedding pictures on a social networking site.

He tweeted a copy of a birth certificate, which he claimed is of Sameer Wankhede. The document showed his father’s name is Dawood K Wankhede, while it is Dnyandev Wankhede as per the NCB website.

Photo of a Sweet Couple

Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi pic.twitter.com/kcWAHgagQy — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

“I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving scheduled caste person of his future,” Malik said in one of his tweets on Thursday.

Malik maintained that his tweets about Sameer Wankhede were not about religion but to bring to light the fraudulent means that Wankhede allegedly used to obtain a caste certificate to get into the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Nawab Malik on Tuesday cited a letter purportedly written by an anonymous employee of the agency alleging Wankhede framed innocent people in 26 fake drug cases. He also claimed that Wankhede engaged two private persons to tap the phones of the people to frame them.

The letter claims the NCB allegedly planted drugs shown to have been seized in some of the cases. The NCB on Monday started probing allegations that Sameer Wankhede was part of an alleged Rs 25 crore extortion racket after the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drug bust case. A vigilance inquiry was ordered after one of the NCB’s witnesses in the case, Prabhakar Sail, made the claim.